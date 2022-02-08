In Cars, International News, MG / By Matthew H Tong / 8 February 2022 2:51 pm / 0 comments

The MG brand is turning 100 in 2024, and in a bid to attract new buyers, it will introduce a slew of exciting new models, such as the Cyberster. The electric sports car was confirmed for production just a month after its debut at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, following the green light given by SAIC (MG’s parent company of 16 years) after it received more than 500 registrations on a crowdfunding platform.

According to Autocar, the MG5 Electric and ZS EV crossover are already among the most popular EVs in Europe. MG plans to build on this success by appealing to younger drivers through an all-new product line, designated Cyber, which stands for “Co-creating, Young, Beyond, Evolution and Recreation.”

A brand spokesman said: “We are working on a surprise for you guys. Of course we know we were the affordable sports car brand in the past, and now we are the new electric vehicle brand, and we will surprise you. We will be in markets that nobody has been in before.” So far, no brand has introduced any affordable electric convertible sports car.

The production Cyberster won’t look as outlandish as the concept, but MG UK design boss Carl Gotham said the car will incorporate the brand heritage with cutting-edge technology and advanced design. “Sports cars are the lifeblood of the MG DNA, and the Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us,” he added.

No technical details have been released yet, but MG claims that the Cyberster will do the zero to 100 km/h sprint in under three seconds. It’s unclear how many electric motors will power this car, what its output is, and how big the battery capacity will be. However, MG promises a range of up to 800 km on a single charge.