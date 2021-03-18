In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, MG / By Mick Chan / 18 March 2021 1:48 pm / 1 comment

Crossovers and SUVs are well established as mainstream offerings, though the European market remains a strong hunting ground for the traditional road-based family car, the station wagon. Unveiled alongside the MG Marvel R Electric SUV today is the MG5 Electric station wagon, which the manufacturer says is the world’s first wagon come with a fully electric powertrain. It isn’t strictly the first wagon to do so – the MG EP EV station wagon was launched in Thailand late last year.

Measuring 4,544 mm long, 1,811 mm wide and 1,513 mm tall, the MG5 Electric packs its lithium-ion battery within its 2,665 mm wheelbase, and feeds a 184 PS/280 Nm electric motor. This enables a 0-50 km/h time of 3.4 seconds, and a 0-100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds for the electric wagon.

Thus equipped, the MG5 Electric is rated for more than 400 km of range on the WLTP testing cycle, and its battery can take three-phase AC charging at 11 kW. Also accommodated is DC fast charging which give an 80% charge in 30 minutes, says MG. Conversely, when back-up electricity is required for a given location, the MG5 Electric can offer a 2,500-watt supply for external use – like on the Marvel R Electric SUV.

Its station wagon bodystyle has a luggage capacity of 578 litres with its seats in place, or up to 1,456 litres when the full complement is called for. In other aspects of load lugging, maximum towing weight is rated at 500 kg, a maximum trailer nose weight of 50 kg while the maximum permissible roof load is 75 kg.

The MG5 Electric is also specified with MG Pilot, the carmaker’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems, which in models like the Australian-market HS SUV includes AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, smart speed assist and traffic jam assist; capabilities specific to the MG5 Electric will be revealed in due course.

The MG3 Electric has been scheduled for its European market launch in October 2021, said the company, adding that more details on the electric station wagon will be announced prior to the model’s sales launch.