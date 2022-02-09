In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Danny Tan / 9 February 2022 10:53 am / 0 comments

Lotus has set up a new division of the business dedicated to delivering bespoke vehicles and halo projects, as well as customer experiences. Lotus Advanced Performance (LAP) is a significant development in the ongoing transformation of Lotus from a UK sports car company to a global performance car business and brand, Hethel says. The image above of a rear wing hints at a future project by LAP.

The portfolio of services that LAP will offer includes halo projects – “ultra-exclusive and unique vehicles” that expand the Lotus product portfolio – and limited editions. LAP will also have a bespoke service offering customers personalisation with exclusive colours, trims and materials.

The new division will also be in charge of experiential elements such as tours of the new £100 million Hethel sports car and hypercar production lines to “money can’t buy” opportunities around the world. These activities are to enable customers, fans and partners to experience the Lotus brand. Ditto the Lotus Driving Academy with expert tuition at the wheel of a Lotus at locations around the world, including the Hethel test track in Norfolk, UK.

Other areas under LAP are motorsport, options (for Lotus cars) and accessories (‘For The Drivers’ merchandise). All programmes are being led by Simon Lane, the LAP director who has joined from the ‘Q by Aston Martin’ bespoke business.

“I have always been a Lotus fan, and this has to be one of the most exciting roles in the automotive industry right now – a blank sheet of paper and the opportunity to launch a completely new division at the world’s most ambitious car brand. The LAP team and I have some fantastic and truly innovative ideas with very broad appeal, for Lotus fans young and old to those in search of unique experiences and collectible opportunities,” Lane said.

“Working in tandem with the hugely experienced Lotus Design team, and colleagues in our engineering teams around the world, we are going to build the most exciting and exclusive Lotus cars, embracing our exciting electrified future while also honouring our illustrious past,” he added.

Geely-owned Lotus is on form, fresh from recording its best sales results since 2011 and the launch of the Emira, the firm’s last ICE-powered model. An electric SUV will debut this year.

