In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Lotus / By Gerard Lye / 16 November 2021 9:59 am / 0 comments

Lotus Cars Malaysia has revealed pricing for the all-new Emira, which first made its debut earlier in July this year. For now, there’s just one variant available, the 3.5 V6 First Edition, priced at RM1,131,800 million in Peninsular Malaysia and RM456,900 in Langkawi.

Keep in mind that these prices exclude on-the-road costs, insurance and optional extras (there are a few offered). Additionally, production of the Emira will only start in spring 2022 at Lotus’ upgraded facility in Hethel, so customers can expect their cars to arrive sometime after March next year.

The Emira (codenamed Type 131) serves as a replacement for the existing Elise, Exige and Evora, all of which will cease production by the end of this year. Pronounced as “Eh-meer-ah,” the sports car is Lotus’ last model to be powered by an internal-combustion engine before the company goes all electric.

Built on the Lotus Sports Car Architecture (referred internally as the Elemental) – the brand’s bonded extruded aluminium platform – the Emira comes in one of two chassis settings that customers can choose from at no additional cost. The first is Tour, which packs in touring suspension along with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres, while the other option is Sport that comes with sports suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

Powering the 3.5 V6 First Edition is a Toyota-sourced 2GR-FE 3.5 litre V6 with an Edelbrock 1740 supercharger that makes 405 PS (400 hp). Peak torque is 420 Nm with a six-speed manual, or 430 Nm with a six-speed automatic, with the latter costing an additional RM15,000.

Both transmissions are made by Aisin and result in the same top speed of 288 km/h+, although the automatic is marginally quicker in a 0-100 km/h sprint, taking 4.2 seconds compared to the manual’s 4.3 seconds.

In terms of standard equipment, the 3.5 V6 First Edition comes with 20-inch forged alloy wheels in a 10-spoke V-design, LED headlamps, LED taillights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, keyless entry and engine start, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2022 Lotus Emira specs and pricing, Peninsular (left), Langkawi (right); click to enlarge

The infotainment is paired with a 340-watt KEF sound system, while other items found in the interior include white ambient lighting, an Alcantara headliner, a black leather steering wheel and powered front seats with memory function.

There are also advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, anti-collision system, fatigue alert, road sign information, vehicle speed limiter, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist.

Other cost options aside from the automatic transmission include an Alcantara steering wheel (black, grey, yellow or red contrast stitching) for RM2,800, a Scorpion vehicle tracker system for RM5,800 as well as the Black Pack, which gives the car’s cantrails, side mirror caps, rear Lotus badge and tailpipe finishers a black finish for RM8,000.

