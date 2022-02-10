In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 February 2022 4:20 pm / 0 comments

Gong Hei Fatt Choy and welcome to the year of the tiger. Honda Malaysia’s monthly promo for February 2022 continues the CNY theme seen in January and features the king of the jungle, the tiger. The company’s “Roaring Rewards” and “Reunion Ang Pow” campaign is for cars registered this month, with total savings going up to RM12,000.

Naturally, the bigger discounts are for cars manufactured in 2021, and it starts from RM4,000 for the City and CR-V, RM5,500 for the HR-V, RM7,000 for the BR-V seven-seater and RM12,000 for the Accord. For cars manufactured in 2022, it’s RM1,000 across the board, except for the Accord, which gets RM3,000 off.

No new Civic though – the 11th-generation FE is hot off the wok and no extra incentives are needed. Launched last month, the Civic now comes with a turbo engine and Honda Sensing as standard across the board. The C-segment sedan is priced from RM125,635 for the E to RM144,350 for the new RS.

So, if you’re looking for a new car for the new year ahead, and already have an eye on a new Honda, this is a good opportunity to get some savings on top of the the sales tax exemption that’s valid till June 30 this year. Honda Malaysia’s entire range is CKD locally assembled in Melaka, and all models are eligible for the full 100% SST exemption.