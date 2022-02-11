In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 11 February 2022 1:22 pm / 1 comment

Ta Win Holdings, one of the largest copper producers in Malaysia, expects its new plant with proprietary manufacturing technology to bring fresh opportunities in the age of electric mobility. Company managing director Ngu Tieng Ung told Nikkei Asia that demand for Ta Win products is already booming, especially with more automakers establishing supply and manufacturing lines in Southeast Asia.

Last November, Ta Win began building the country’s first privately owned electron beam irradiation plant through subsidiary Cyprium Wire Technology. The factory is located in Alor Gajah, Malacca, approximately 113 km away from Kuala Lumpur. Plant construction and manufacturing technology are being handled by CGN Dasheng Electron Accelerator Technology, a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Group.

Upon completion, Ngu said the plant will help Ta Win supply the global electric vehicle industry with irradiated cross-linked wire, as well as cable products that utilise its patented electron beam cross-linked technology.

According to the MD, irradiation cross-linked wire lasts up to 25 years and can withstand temperatures of up to 300 degrees Celsius, versus five to seven years and 105 Celsius for products with regular insulation. Irradiation cross-linked wires are also much more resistant to abrasions, fire, oil and acid, thus making it a more suitable material for high-voltage EV applications.

Ngu said the plant will have the capacity to produce 420 km of irradiation cross-linked wire and cable per day. An electric vehicle requires 6 km to 8 km of wire, “of which up to 70% has to be high-voltage,” he added.

“Being the first privately held high voltage copper wire producer in the region, we stand a very bright chance… queries have started to come in.” The plant is expected to be completed by June, but Ta Win plans to add two more production facilities within the next 24 months. “This certainly puts us on track to continue accelerating our foothold in the global EV supply chain and strengthening our long-term prospects moving forward,” he noted.

Ta Win Holdings is listed on Bursa Malaysia and has a market cap of RM478 million. Currently, it supplies copper wire rod to Tesla and Toyota via Ireland-based auto parts supplier Aptiv. Aptiv’s customers include 23 of the world’s 25 largest original equipment manufacturers (OEM) suppliers.

Ta Win also has an exclusive sales contract with Posco International (South Korea’s largest trading house) to supply copper wire rod to South Korean copper foil makers. The contract, which is worth about RM2.7 billion, is to supply 65,000 metric tonnes of copper products over three years to major Posco customers lljin Materials and SK Nexilis.