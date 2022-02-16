In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 16 February 2022 11:37 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has begun teasing the W206 C-Class ahead of the model’s upcoming debut in the country, doing so via a short video clip on its Facebook page. That the fifth-generation’s market launch would be soon was already hinted at last week, when a number of examples were spotted on transporters near the MBM HQ.

We do know that the launch variants will be the C 200 and C 300, similar to the route taken with the W205 C-Class facelift. As highlighted in the spyshots, they will also feature the same trim levels as before – the C 200 is an Avantgarde, while the C 300 gets an AMG Line specification.

Identification from the front end is a simple affair with the new car – there are three front ends available for it. The base model features a vertical louvre grille, and the C 200 Avantgarde is easily distinguished by its additional decorative elements in the louvres (and elements of the grille and front apron surrounds dressed in chrome).

The C 300 AMG Line, meanwhile, gets the trim’s new diamond grille, with its pin design featuring a three-pointed star pattern finished in chrome. As for wheel choices, the Malaysian-spec C 200 will ride on five-spoke alloys, while the C 300 comes equipped with multi-spoke units.

Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021, Selenitgrau magno, Leder zweifarbig Sienabraun/Schwarz. Interieur Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021, selenite grey magno, siena brown/black leather. Interior

In terms of engines, we’re expecting the C 200 to revert to a 1.5 litre turbo, as was the case when the W205 facelift was launched here in late-2018. At that point, the W205 C 200 was powered by a 181 hp/280 Nm 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbo with a 48-volt electrical system and an integrated starter-generator (ISG).

However, the M264 was replaced by a 2.0 litre mill in 2020, and became an AMG Line version. The new car should make the transition back to the 1.5 litre, which is now available in a new M254 (201 hp/300 Nm) designation, as seen on the recently-launched C 200 in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the C 300 should be coming with the M254 mill in its 2.0 litre form, and power output should be the same as that on the previous iteration, with 255 hp on tap, although torque has been bumped up to 400 Nm from the 370 Nm available previously. Both variants are equipped with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed transmission, which integrates the ISG into its workings.

Inside, highlights include a 11.9-inch portrait-oriented central touchscreen display, which is the focal point in MBM’s teaser video, and a 12.3-inch free-standing instrumentation panel screen as well as the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system. Not long to go before the new C-Class emerges, and we’ll have all the details and specifications for you then.