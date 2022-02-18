In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 18 February 2022 11:37 am / 0 comments

Proton launched its first SUV model – the X70 – on December 12, 2018, initially as a fully-imported (CBU) model before the locally-assembled (CKD) version was introduced on February 12, 2020. The national carmaker would later add a second SUV to its line-up on October 27, 2020, bringing out the X50 for the masses.

Since their introductions, both SUVs have proven to be very popular among car buyers, so much so that from the initial launch of X70 to January 31, 2022, Proton has managed to deliver a combined 100,423 units.

The carmaker did not provide a detailed breakdown of sales by SUV model per year but said that the figure is sufficient for it to claim the title of “Malaysia’s number one SUV brand.” Proton also thanked its customers for making them their preferred SUV brand choice.

Last year, Proton sold a total of 114,708 vehicles, with the X50 and X70 being its second and third best-selling models after the Saga. The X50 accounted for 25% of all vehicles Proton sold in 2021, while the X70 made up around 14.3%.

This year, it was revealed that Proton CEO Li Chunrong is aiming for the carmaker to sell 150,000 vehicles – a 30% increase from 2021. The first month of 2022 was a challenging one for the company, as it delivered just 4,453 vehicles, a significant drop from its usual five-figures. The devastating floods that hit the country at the end of last year was to blame, as it affected vendors, production and the number of cars that dealers had in stock.

Currently, the X70 is offered in four standard variants priced from RM94,800 to RM122,800, as well as a 2000-unit Special Edition retailing at RM123,800. Meanwhile, the X50 starts at RM79,200 and tops out at RM103,300, spread across four options.