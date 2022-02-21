In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 21 February 2022 11:58 am / 1 comment

It’s been six months since the facelifted C238 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé was launched in Malaysia, but this is the first time we’ve gotten our hands on one. So we took the opportunity to bring you a full live gallery of this gorgeous two-door, which you can check out below.

Just one variant is being offered this time around, the E 300 AMG Line priced at RM495,071 on-the-road without insurance. This means that despite the new look and some added equipment (which we’ll get to later), the car is more than RM16,000 cheaper than outgoing range-topping model. This figure includes the 50% sales and service tax rebate for fully-imported (CBU) models, valid until June 30.

As per the sedan, the coupé gets a completely revised front fascia, consisting of reshaped Multibeam LED headlights and a wider front grille. As this is the AMG Line model, the aperture is trapezoidal in shape and incorporates a single slat and chrome pins, while the bumper features an aggressive triple air intake design.

The rear end, however, remains largely unchanged, missing out on the four-door’s wholesale revamp, although the taillight internals ditches the “stardust” effect of the outgoing model for a more conventional linear pattern. The wheels are the same 19-inch Y-spoke alloys (an inch smaller than the 20-inch multi-spoke rollers on the outgoing model) as the E 300 sedan, replete with a grey aerodynamic ring.

Inside, the pilarless coupé gets the same changes as the rest of the E-Class lineup, including a new steering wheel (a flat-bottomed, double-spoke AMG Line tiller here, with touch-sensitive controls), the removal of the centre analogue clock and the addition of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system.

As before, you get a Widescreen Cockpit with two 12.3-inch displays, but the centre unit is now a touchscreen, while the centre rotary controller has been ditched in favour of a Lexus-style touchpad. You also get the “Hey Mercedes” voice control feature, a new Qi wireless smartphone charger and USB Type C (instead of Type A) ports across the cabin, including for the rear passengers.

In terms of trim, the E 300 gets open-pore black ash wood on the dashboard and centre console (replacing the cool metal weave decor of the old model) and is downgraded from Nappa leather to Artico faux leather upholstery. You still get a panoramic sunroof and 64-colour ambient lighting, however, so that’s good.

Otherwise, the standard equipment remains identical and includes keyless entry, push-button start, triple-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats with memory, a powered rear windscreen sunshade, a 360-degree camera system, park assist, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 13-speaker, 590-watt Burmester surround sound system and a hands-free powered bootlid.

One area where the E 300 has been improved massively is safety. The car now gets the full Driving Assistant package, which includes Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centring assist to provide Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities. Blind spot monitoring has also been added to the standard safety kit that consists of autonomous emergency braking, seven airbags and stability control.

As per the E 300 sedan, the coupé gets a pure petrol M264 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 258 PS from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 370 Nm of torque between 1,800 to 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox, as before.