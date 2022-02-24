In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 24 February 2022 10:09 am / 0 comments

The Nissan Leaf has been updated for the 2022 model year in Europe, with small changes to the electric hatchback’s styling and not much else. Set to go on sale in the region from April this year, the Leaf will continue to be available in two configurations.

The base option comes with a 40-kWh battery and a front electric motor rated at 150 PS (148 hp) and 320 Nm of torque, while the higher-spec e+ gets a 62-kWh battery and higher outputs of 217 PS (214 hp) and 340 Nm – both are unchanged from before.

While the powertrains are the same, the Leaf does get some exterior refinements for 2022, starting with Nissan’s latest brand logo on the front grille, wheels and rear tailgate. There are also new alloy wheel designs ranging from 16 to 17 inches, including the zany multi-spoke units you see in the photos.

Customers will also have access to new exterior colours, with five monotone and five two-tone options joining the mix. Nissan says two of the new hues – Pearl Blue and Magnetic Blue – are adopted from the Qashqai and Ariya as they have proven to be particularly popular.

Besides these revisions, the rest of the Leaf remains familiar, and this also includes the interior that keeps the same design and materials – save for the new logo. There’s still the NissanConnect infotainment system with a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as well as various connected services, while the ProPILOT suite consists of a range of safety and driver assistance (semi-autonomous) systems.

The Leaf is still in its second generation and will soon morph into an SUV when it enters its third generation, although there’s still some life in it as that won’t happen until 2025. For now, you can pick one up in Malaysia from Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) for around RM145k.