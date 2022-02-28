In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 28 February 2022 6:27 pm / 0 comments

2021 Volvo Recharge Concept

With Volvo Cars setting out to become a fully electric automaker by 2030, which is to discontinue all internal combustion engine-powered models including plug-in hybrids, it has now revealed to dealers from North and South America how it plans to achieve its goal, Automotive News reported.

This plan will feature seven new and redesigned models that will emerge “over the next few years,” according to the report, and this is comprised of five battery-electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrid vehicles. The new product roll-out will begin as early as next year, the automaker told its audience of 800 retailers in a closed-door conference in Miami, Florida.

These upcoming vehicles have been revealed to be a large and a small crossover, a sedan and two “activity vehicles” which are likely to take the form of sporty, wagon-like bodystyles, Automotive News quoted the conference attendees as saying.

The first of these upcoming models is a full-sized crossover that draws styling cues from the Concept Recharge design study, which will accommodate three rows of occupants. Volvo expects to sell 20,000 units of this upcoming electric crossover in 2023, according to Automotive News. To that end, manufacturing volume will be increased at Volvo’s facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina, the report added.

Another new electric crossover, internally codenamed V546 is slated to debut in 2025, Automotive News wrote. This will be a model to slot in between the XC60 and XC90 in terms of size, and will be manufactured in the United States as well as China. Annual global production for this model is expected to be 100,000 units, the report added.

Joining these models are an all-electric version of the XC60 as well as a new electric vehicle positioned below the XC40, the report cited AutoForecast Solutions as saying.

Roof-mounted lidar will enable autonomous highway driving

The upcoming new models mean that Volvo will have to significantly ramp up production at its Ridgeville, South Carolina plant that was operating well below its 150,000-vehicle capacity, and which will be the production site for the battery-electric XC90 and the Polestar 3.

The dealer briefing in Miami also offered a glimpse into a range of new technologies that will feature in the upcoming models, Automotive News reported.

According to sources in attendance, Luminar Technologies CEO Austin Russell pitched the company’s lidar sensor technology, which will feature on the next-generation XC90. Lidar is instrumental in enabling full autonomous highway driving, and this will take the form of roof-mounted sensors on production vehicles.