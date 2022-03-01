In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 March 2022 2:19 pm / 0 comments

Online car marketplace myTukar has announced a partnership with Daihatsu (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (DMSB), the largest dealer of Perodua vehicles and Hino commercial trucks and buses in Malaysia, and a subsidiary of the MBM Resources Berhad (MBMR) automotive group.

The partnership aims to enhance the used car selling process, with myTukar facilitating a smooth experience for all customers to sell their used cars – the partnership is expected to impact between 300 and 500 customers monthly.

“We are honoured and excited to embark on this journey with Daihatsu Malaysia Group, a giant in the Malaysian automotive sector. The collaboration will leverage myTukar’s proprietary technology-enabled platform to speed up the selling process of used cars for all Daihatsu Malaysia Group customers. With this partnership, we want to provide Daihatsu Malaysia Group customers a one-stop platform to sell their old cars and get a new one in return, instantly and transparently.” said Derrick Eng, CEO of myTukar.

Moving forward, myTukar will be a trade-in partner for Daihatsu Malaysia Group and its partners and customers, covering inspection services, collection, settlement and payment. “We believe this partnership will kick start a new phase for the brand, as the enhancement of the purchasing journey is set to boost the sales of new car purchases under Daihatsu Malaysia Group,” Eng commented.

“We are happy to be a part of this incredible effort by myTukar to enhance the new car buying experience for all Daihatsu Malaysia Group customers. With myTukar’s comprehensive and intuitive platform, customers with a used car that are looking to sell it and buy a new vehicle within our group will find the process to be smooth sailing,” said Arman Mahadi, managing director of Daihatsu Malaysia Group.