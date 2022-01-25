In Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 January 2022 3:57 pm / 0 comments

Online car marketplace myTukar will be expanding its on-ground presence by opening close to 25 facilities, including showrooms and retail experience centres, nationwide this year.

Besides myTukar’s digital platform, these new showrooms will be another avenue for customers to buy and sell their cars seamlessly. The company will also be opening a series of so-called retail experience centres in the style of its flagship outlet in Puchong South. This “one-stop-shop” concept provides customers with end-to-end used car services, including service and maintenance.

The locations myTukar is targeting include Perak, Kedah, Sabah, Sarawak, Penang, Klang Valley, Johor and Seremban, among other places.

“Through these expansions, we hope to establish myTukar as a community brand, a platform that stimulates the growth of the used car industry. With these physical outlets in place, we will now be able to serve our customers better, providing them even more access than ever before to a wide range of quality vehicles,” said myTukar CEO Derrick Eng.

“Our goal for 2022 is to have our experience centres established across all major towns nationwide. The brand is currently moving towards creating a customer-centric network, ensuring our users are connected, feel safe in using our platform and view us as trustworthy. As we move towards the age of mobility, we want to provide customers with better offers and a more holistic buying and selling experience,” he added.

myTukar is on a roll. The company is currently experiencing a 15-20% increase in used car sales and performance is expected to grow exponentially in 2022. This is due in part to factors such as the global semiconductor shortage, which is impacting the production of new cars, as well as the high prices of new vehicles, myTukar says.

“There is so much of the market that is left unexplored. Using this expansion as a driving force for our growth, we aim to leverage the increasing demand for used cars and expand our reach, both offline and online,” Eng added.

At the recent myTukar AutoFair 2022 – which was held at the Puchong South retail experience centre over the January 7-9 weekend – the company collected 443 bookings worth RM29 million from its inventory of more than 1,000 vehicles on display.