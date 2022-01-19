In Local News / By Mick Chan / 19 January 2022 12:02 pm / 1 comment

The myTukar AutoFair 2022 which took place earlier this month from January 7 to 9 saw 443 vehicle bookings, from its inventory of more than 1,000 vehicles which were on display at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South.

The sales event got off to a promising start, with 50 bookings confirmed by the afternoon of Friday, the first day of myTukar AutoFair 2022, culminating in the total of 443 cars worth RM29 million booked over the three-day period. The best-selling brands at the AutoFair were Perodua with 110 units sold, Honda with 82 units, Proton with 60 units and Toyota with 36 units, according to myTukar.

Further up the price range, brands sold at the AutoFair also included Audi, BMW, Mercedes, MINI, and more. Attendees at the myTukar AutoFair 2022 got to enjoy a host of promotions, such as vehicle financing interest rates that started from 1.68%, as well as two-year free service packages.

Additionally, the myTukar Lucky Spin Promo offered car buyers the chance to win more prizes, such as the ninth-generation iPad, RM88 in cashback, Raytech window tint worth RM1,000, additional one-year extended warranty, fuel card worth RM500, or a Trapo voucher worth RM500. All together, more than RM800,000 in rewards were given out to customers, according to the organisers.

To ensure peace of mind for everyone present, strict SOPs were in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, where adherence to distancing and mask use were enforced, while attendees were required to be fully vaccinated in order to be granted entry to the event. Hand sanitisers were also strategically located throughout the venue for customers’ use.

Beyond the cars on sale, the myTukar AutoFair 2022 also featured food trucks for the provision of food and beverage at the event. To top off the event’s visual presence, a turquoise balloon deployed at a height of 90 feet made sure to draw the attention of those in the vicinity to the event.

GALLERY: myTukar AutoFair 2022