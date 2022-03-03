In Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 3 March 2022 12:57 pm / 1 comment

Edaran Otomobil Nasional Berhad (EON) has opened a new Proton 3S centre in Alor Setar, Kedah, which is the first Platinum outlet for EON and the distributor’s 10th Proton outlet overall. The Proton EON 3S-Platinum outlet is located in the Souq Commercial Centre in the northeastern part of Alor Setar, and is accessible via Jalan Tun Abdul Razak.

This outlet boasts of a built-up area of 35,992 square feet and can accommodate up to seven display vehicles, while amenities for customers include an F&B corner, laptop and phone charging stations, complimentary Wi-Fi and Netflix as well as a children’s room.

Within the service centre at the Proton EON 3S-Platinum outlet are six service bays with vehicle hoists, three non-hoisted bays, an alignment bay as well as an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) bay.

The launch of the Proton EON 3S-Platinum outlet augments EON’s commitment to strengthening Proton’s presence in the northern region of the market, said EON chief executive Akkbar Danial.

“Consumers today have become more discerning, more knowledgeable, and demand more value not only in terms of the vehicle but also in their service expectations. We are driven to deliver on these expectations and to keep on improving our services from pre-purchase, purchase, to post-purchase stages,” Akkbar said.

Edaran Otomobil Nasional is the largest Proton dealer in Malaysia, with this Proton EON 3S-Platinum outlet beign the 10th overall, and EON has sold almost 5,000 units of Proton vehicles across its network in 2021.

Wholly owned by DRB-Hicom, EON announced its return to selling Proton vehicles in November 2020, taking over nine dealerships from Proton Edar in the process. The 2012 merger of EON and Proton Edar meant EON ceased to become a Proton dealer that year.