In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 March 2022 12:50 pm / 0 comments

For 2022, Boon Siew Honda Malaysia has updated its small motorcycle and scooter price list. The price list is effective March 11, 2022 and is for recommended retail pricing, excluding road tax, insurance and registration while a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is inclusive.

Boon Siew Honda defines the small motorcycle category as two-wheelers below 250 cc and currently includes twelve models in the catalogue. For the evergreen Honda EX5 Limited Edition, retail pricing is RM5,198, while the cheapest Honda two-wheeler in Malaysia is the Wave Alpha at RM4,312 – reduced from the 2020 price of RM4,339 – for the spoked wheel model with the cast alloy wheel version has no change in price at RM4,589.

Moving up the displacement range we have the Dash 125 double disc and Repsol versions kapchai, priced at RM6,299 and RM6,499, respectively. This is unchanged from the Dash 125’s 2018 launch price.

Coming to the two range topping kapchai machines in Boon Siew Honda’s catalogue, we have the RS150R and the recently launched RS-X. This supercub duo is priced at RM8,299 (2016 launch price RM8,213.94) and RM9,550, respectively.

Moving to Boon Siew’s scooter lineup, we have the Honda BeAT at RM5,765 and the Vario at RM7,499. At launch at the end of 2020, the updated BeAT with larger fuel tank was priced at RM5,555, while the Vario was tagged at RM7,199 at launch in 2018.

Rounding out the 2022 Malaysian small bike range from Boon Siew Honda are the ADV150 adventure scooter and CBR150R sportsbike. The ADV150 is priced at RM11,999 while the CBR150R goes for RM12,999, an increase of RM500 over the launch price of RM12,499.