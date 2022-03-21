In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi, Motorsports / By Danny Tan / 21 March 2022 12:45 pm / 0 comments

You saw the new Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart earlier today. This is not another one, but a race-spec Triton that will compete in the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2022, set to be held from August 6-12 in Thailand.

This Triton will be campaigned by Team Mitsubishi Ralliart (TMR), backed by Mitsubishi Motors’ technical support. TMR is a private team owned by Tant Sports in Thailand, which has appointed two-time Dakar Rally champion Hiroshi Masuoka as team director.

AXCR is a cross country rally event certified by the FIA. Mainly set in Thailand, the competition is held in the hot and humid climate unique to Southeast Asia and on gruelling off-road courses in the mountains and jungles. MMC will leverage the feedback earned through this rally to further refine its strengths in body and chassis rigidity, controllability as well as off-road performance, the carmaker says.

“For many years, Mitsubishi Motors competed in the World Rally Championship and the Dakar Rally, winning championships in both of them and improving the driving performance of Mitsubishi cars that can be enjoyed with peace of mind in any weather or road conditions,” Masuoka said.

“Mitsubishi Motors’ participation in the AXCR in the form of technical support will strengthen our product uniqueness, especially for ASEAN strategic models including one-tonne pick-up trucks and SUVs. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will make preparations to meet the expectations of our fans, so please stay tuned,” he added.

Mitsubishi revived its Ralliart brand in November 2021 and started sales of special editions in Thailand and accessory parts in Japan. Now, Ralliart is doing what its name suggests. By participating in motorsport activities through technical support for Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, MMC “will showcase its engineering spirit and excitement provided by Mitsubishi cars,” the company said.

Fantastic-looking livery, don’t you think?