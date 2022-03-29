In Local News / By Danny Tan / 29 March 2022 9:26 am / 0 comments

The land border between Malaysia and Singapore will finally open on April 1, after the Causeway and Second Link were closed to most traffic for over two years due to the pandemic. Now, Malaysians and Singaporeans can finally drive from SG to Johor, vice versa, without quarantine or pre-departure/on-arrival Covid-19 testing.

Good news for Singaporean motorists making that long-awaited trip across the border – Malaysia has announced a road charge (RC) exemption for all Singapore-registered vehicles entering Johor at both the Causeway and Second Link. The normal RC charge is RM20 per entry, and the waiver is from April 1-7.

According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, the border has been closed for a long time and this move is to accommodate Singaporeans who have no credit in their Touch n Go cards, or expired cards. The RC exemption is ease congestion at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (Tuas) and Sultan Iskandar Building (Woodlands) checkpoints, which will surely happen if TnG cards have insufficient credit or are expired.

Wee said in a statement released yesterday that SG motorists should use this trip to reload their TnG cards, get new ones if expired, or register for and install the RFID vehicle entry permit (VEP).

Singaporean vehicles that are already fitted with RFID VEP, which is linked to the Touch n Go eWallet, will also get the RC exemption, which will end on April 8. From then on, it will be back to RM20 per entry.