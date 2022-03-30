In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 30 March 2022 4:51 pm / 0 comments

The government has announced that all vehicles will be exempted from paying toll at both land border entry points between Johor and Singapore for a week starting on April 1, when borders between both neighbouring countries reopen to the public, the Malay Mail reports.

In a statement, prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that toll collection at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri will be waived during the period.

He said that the toll exemption, which applies to all types of vehicles, is for Malaysians and top-up users or those who renew their Touch ‘n Go cards, and is applicable for vehicles travelling either way through the two toll plazas during the period. He added that the decision to temporarily halt toll collection was to ensure smooth traffic at the two toll plazas with the reopening of the land border.

The initiative is in addition to the one-week road charge (CJ) exemption for all Singapore-registered vehicles entering Johor at both the Causeway and Second Link, as announced yesterday.

With PLUS Malaysia estimating that at least 42,000 vehicles will enter Malaysia via the Johor Causeway and Second Link daily when restrictions lift, Ismail said that the decision to exempt the toll charges will benefit more than 300,000 Malaysia-Singapore cross-border trips for vehicle owners.