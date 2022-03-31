In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 31 March 2022 12:20 pm / 0 comments

There’s just one more day to go before the official debut of the Toyota GR Corolla takes place on April 1 – or March 31 for those in the United States – and Toyota has released one more teaser video.

Called “The Detective”, the video depicts a person deep into an investigation on the identity of Toyota’s soon-to-debut GR model, in a storage locker filled with past clues about the GR Corolla. Past teasers reprised include the “NA G16 GR FOUR” shipping container script from its US market teaser.

The GR Corolla fills a hole in Toyota’s US market line-up due to the GR Yaris being confirmed as not headed to the United States, and as the earlier teaser suggested, the GR Corolla will sport the same G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 272 PS and 370 Nm of torque.

As with the GR Yaris, the GR Corolla will receive a six-speed manual transmission as part of its GR-Four all-wheel driveline. Due to its larger and therefore possibly heavier bodyshell, the GR Corolla has been rumoured to get a slight bump in power and torque outputs to compensate, likely to 300 PS. An automatic gearbox option has been rumoured, too.

While the smaller GR Yaris was originally developed to be homologated to compete in the World Rally Championship, the GR Corolla is based on the existing Corolla Hatchback.

Not long to go, now, before the Toyota GR Corolla is officially unveiled. What do you think, Toyota GR fans – is the GR Yaris all the AWD hot hatch that you need, or is the upsized GR Corolla just the ticket?

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla teasers