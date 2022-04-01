In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Mick Chan / 1 April 2022 7:01 pm / 0 comments

Lotus Australia has revealed pricing for the full range of Emira variants in the country, where the mid-engined sports car is expected to arrive in the middle of this year.

Of the several versions to be offered, Australia will first receive the V6 First Edition, priced at AUD$184,900 (RM585,551), and this will be followed by the four-cylinder First Edition in the second quarter of 2023; this will be priced at AUD$177,990 (RM563,385).

The most affordable of the Emira variants will be the base, DCT-only four-cylinder Emira priced at AUD$155,990 (RM493,677), and this will be joined by the manual V6 version at AUD$169,990 (RM537,984) and the V6 automatic at AUD$173,990 (RM550,643).

The V6 versions of the Emira sports the supercharged Toyota 2GR-FE 3.5 litre V6 engine which had served in past Lotus models, this time producing 400 hp and 420 Nm of torque in the Emira with the manual transmission (the six-speed auto gets 10 Nm more twist at 430 Nm). This means a 0-100 km/h time of 4.3 seconds for the manual and 4.2 seconds for the automatic, and both will reach a top speed of 290 km/h.

As for the four-cylinder version of the Emira, motive power comes courtesy of a Mercedes-AMG sourced M139 turbocharged 2.0 litre inline-four. This produces 360 hp, and is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

According to Car Expert, the four-cylinder Emira is priced marginally higher than the Porsche 718 Cayman S in Australia; the 2.5 litre boxer-four-cylinder 718 Cayman S with 350 hp and 420 Nm is priced at AUD$144,080 (RM455,887), while both versions of the V6 Emira (barring the First Edition) manage to undercut the 718 Cayman GTS, which is priced at AUD$180,490 (RM571,093).

Locally, the 2022 Lotus Emira has been priced at RM1.13 million for the 3.5 litre V6 First Edition in Peninsular Malaysia, or RM456,900 in duty-free Langkawi.

Opting for two-pedal convenience in Malaysia carries a RM15,000 premium, and can be specified in one of two available packs – Tour, which brings touring (more compliant) suspension and Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres, or Sport, which packs sports suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

Standard equipment in the Emira for Malaysia includes front and rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, keyless entry and engine start, 12.3-inch instrument panel, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also included are advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, anti-collision system, fatigue alert, road sign information, vehicle speed limiter, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist.

GALLERY: Lotus Emira