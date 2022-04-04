In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 April 2022 10:40 am / 0 comments

Another DC fast charging station has been added to the Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (PEKEMA) DC rapid charging network, with Weststar Motors officially announcing the installation of a DC charger at its dealership in Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur.

The charging station was listed earlier in our DC fast charging location list, but is now fully operational. In a Facebook post, the company said that use of the Exicom Harmony 60 kW DC and 22 kW AC unit will be free-of-charge for all its users, for a limited period.

The Weststar charging facility is one of the 1,000 DC rapid charging stations planned by the association – working in conjunction with Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) – across Malaysia by 2025.

As of now, the PEKEMA DCFC network consists of the following charging locations (Plugshare map location of each, in the links):

Abadi Motor (Penang), 30 kW DC and 22 kW AC

Hamza Motors (The Nizra Building, Kg. Sungai Penchala, KL), 60 kW DC and 22 kW AC

Palkom Motors (Taman Pandan, Johor Bahru), 40 kW DC and 22 kW AC

SRS Automobile (Kuching, Sarawak), 60 kW DC and 22 kW AC

TJM Cars Kuantan (Kuantan, Pahang), 60 kW DC and 22 kW AC

Vision Motorsports (Kampung Sg. Kayu Ara, Petaling Jaya) 40 kW DC and 22 kW AC

Weststar Motors (Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur), 60 kW DC and 22 kW AC

Zaibar Automobile (Hicom Industrial Estate, Shah Alam), 60 kW DC and 22 kW AC

Previously, Utama Motors in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur listed its 40 kW DC and 22 kW AC unit for public use, but the company has since set its charger to private, thereby removing it from the grid. Here’s the complete list of all DC fast charging locations currently available in Malaysia.