Geely Philippines has unveiled a new, limited-edition variant of the Coolray, which we also know as the Proton X50 and Geely Binyue. Called the Coolray GT Limited Edition, the modified crossover not only gets a sporty makeover, but also more power under the bonnet.
Based on the existing Premium variant currently on sale in the Philippines, the GT Limited Edition you see here has a Cloud Blue finish, a hue that is also offered for the Premium and Comfort variants.
The improved aesthetics come courtesy of front and rear bumper extensions that are made of carbon-fibre, complemented by running boards and a black-wrapped roof. A set of 19-inch alloy wheels from XXR –an inch larger than what’s fitted on the top-spec Sport variant – is also fitted to complete the exterior look.
Engine improvements include a K&N intake as well as a Drift Xaust catback with carbon-fibre-trimmed exhaust tips. A tuning chip upgrade will also be offered as an option that increases the output of the 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine by about 13% from 177 hp to 200 hp. To match the added grunt, the GT Limited Edition also gets a big brake kit with red calipers.
As reported by CarGuide.PH, the GT Limited Edition has not been officially launched yet as this is still a preview, but the model will be put on display at the upcoming Manila International Auto Show that kicks off from April 7 to 10.
When it eventually goes on sale, it will be available through the Geely Fairview dealership and be sold at a premium of 200,000 Philippine pesos (RM16,432) more than the Premium variant that goes for PHP1.088 million (RM89,404).
Comments
And b4 anyone brings it up, remember this is a Left Hand Drive unit CBU from Geely China directly so it has no need for Proton involvement.
Well please bring this engine mod here to show how much improvements & life still available for the 3 cylinder engine when compared to the others Geely other 4 Cylinder engine.
K&N intake
Can use the same @ X50 without void warranty?
Put the 1.8L WELL TESTED 4-cylinder turbo from x70 and pump it up to 250hp. Then put a 19/20 inch wheel on it, make it AWD, spec it up to the Flagship spec. And do not forget the Android Auto and Apple carplay. Price it below 150k. I am sure enthusiast will buy it.