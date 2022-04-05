In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 5 April 2022 9:59 am / 4 comments

Geely Philippines has unveiled a new, limited-edition variant of the Coolray, which we also know as the Proton X50 and Geely Binyue. Called the Coolray GT Limited Edition, the modified crossover not only gets a sporty makeover, but also more power under the bonnet.

Based on the existing Premium variant currently on sale in the Philippines, the GT Limited Edition you see here has a Cloud Blue finish, a hue that is also offered for the Premium and Comfort variants.

The improved aesthetics come courtesy of front and rear bumper extensions that are made of carbon-fibre, complemented by running boards and a black-wrapped roof. A set of 19-inch alloy wheels from XXR –an inch larger than what’s fitted on the top-spec Sport variant – is also fitted to complete the exterior look.

Engine improvements include a K&N intake as well as a Drift Xaust catback with carbon-fibre-trimmed exhaust tips. A tuning chip upgrade will also be offered as an option that increases the output of the 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine by about 13% from 177 hp to 200 hp. To match the added grunt, the GT Limited Edition also gets a big brake kit with red calipers.

As reported by CarGuide.PH, the GT Limited Edition has not been officially launched yet as this is still a preview, but the model will be put on display at the upcoming Manila International Auto Show that kicks off from April 7 to 10.

When it eventually goes on sale, it will be available through the Geely Fairview dealership and be sold at a premium of 200,000 Philippine pesos (RM16,432) more than the Premium variant that goes for PHP1.088 million (RM89,404).