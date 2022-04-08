In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 April 2022 8:29 pm / 0 comments

After the video teaser yesterday, covers have been taken off the 2022 Yamaha Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition for the Malaysia market, priced at RM11,688. Excluding road tax, insurance and registration, pricing for the Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary is recommended retail and production will be limited to only 5,000 units.

Decked out in Yamaha’s iconic red and white racing livery complemented with gold painted wheels, the Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary also comes with a special 60th Anniversary emblem. Additionally, every Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary will come with a premium box set containing an appreciation certificate, a World GP 60th Anniversary tumbler, along with a World GP 60th Anniversary limited edition pin and keychain.

Power for the Y16ZR comes from a single-cylinder, 155 cc, liquid-cooled mill fed by EFI and equipped with variable valve actuation (VVA), producing 17.7 hp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. A six-speed, assist and slipper clutch equipped gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the ground.

5.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank, with seat height set at 795 mm, with the Y16ZR listed as weighing 119 kg. Telescopic forks hold up the front end while a monoshock, adjustable for preload, props up the rear, with single hydraulic discs doing the stopping on the 17-inch front and rear wheels.

Apart from he earlier mentioned box set, every purchase of a Yamaha Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary will come with a brake disc lock worth RM100, while a 20,000 km or two-year manufacturing warranty against manufacturing defects is provided. The Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary is sold alongside the base model model Yamaha Y16ZR (RM10,888) and the Yamaha Y16ZR Doxou (RM11,688).