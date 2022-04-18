In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Anthony Lim / 18 April 2022 12:13 pm / 6 comments

Toyota’s first ever mass-market electric vehicle, the bZ4X, is set to be launched in Japan on May 12, and as reported earlier, will only be available via leasing through the automaker’s Kinto car subscription service.

While the move is aimed at removing customer concerns regarding battery-electric vehicle (BEV) ownership and also promote the rebuild, reuse and recycle philosophy of batteries, the company says that there may be little need to do so during the life of the vehicle, given the expected longevity of the battery on the crossover.

It said that development was conducted with a target of achieving a world-leading battery capacity retention ratio of 90% after 10 years in the pursuit of building a BEV that can be used for an extended period with complete peace of mind.

Of course, actual battery capacity retention ratio when installed in a vehicle environment may vary depending on customer use conditions, usage environment and driving methods, so a 90% battery capacity retention ratio after 10 years isn’t a given, but Toyota says that the unit is guaranteed for 10 years or 200,000 km, which is the maximum period of the lease plan, and the unit will still have 70% battery capacity at the end of that cycle.

Given that the crossover is only available under lease, there’s no mention of battery replacement cost, since the 71.4 kWh unit is covered under the programme, but it will be interesting to see what the cost of a replacement unit will be in markets where the will be sold outright, past the battery warranty period.

The five-seater is available in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. The former uses a single electric motor generating 150 kW (204 PS), while the AWD features two 80 kW motors (109 PS) for a combined output of 160 kW (218 PS), and operating range is 559 km for the FWD and 540 km for the AWD (both WLTC).

In terms of charging, the bZ4X supports a maximum of 6.6 kW of AC charging or 150 kW DC fast charging. A 90 kW charger can recharge the battery to 80% of capacity in 40 minutes, while AC charging at a rate of 6 kW with can fully charge the unit in about 12 hours.

The car can also be specified with an optional solar charging system, which can generate power equivalent to a maximum of approximately 11.6 km of driving distance per day, or up to 1,750 km in one year. The bZ4X is also slated to be launched in Malaysia, but will only arrive in 2023.