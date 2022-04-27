In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 April 2022 3:00 pm / 0 comments

As most would know by now, the government has announced toll-free or discounted fares for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri travel period.

The North-South Expressway and East Coast Expressway are among the major highways that will be FOC from midnight on Saturday April 30 until 11:59 pm on Sunday May 1, applicable to all vehicle classes. The toll-free period for the return trip is from midnight Saturday May 7 till 11:59 pm Sunday May 8.

PLUS, which has of late been busy announcing its preparations to welcome two million vehicles per day on the North South Highway over the peak travel period, has reminded customers to tap their Touch n Go cards for entry and exit, as per normal. If you’re using SmartTag, drive through the lane as normal – the same goes for RFID users, use your dedicated lane.

Click to enlarge

The toll waiver will apply when the user exits the closed toll system, PLUS assured, adding that this is for traffic data recording purposes. The highway operator reminds customers to ensure that their TnG cards are valid before starting the journey. Dormant or expired cards will be declined by the system and this will add to congestion.

“PLUS also advises those who are planning to travel during peak days, especially during the four designated days to follow the travel time advisory (TTA) that was recently issued. We encourage them to carefully plan their journey to reduce congestion and provide more comfort for their families when travelling home. This includes identifying pit stops for food or drinks, to rejuvenate and refresh yourself,” said PLUS MD Datuk Azman Ismail.

“PLUS will take the necessary steps to manage the traffic onslaught and we have put in place various measures on the highway mainline, toll plazas and the rest areas,” he added.

Full list of participating highways in the “Hari Raya toll mega sale” here.