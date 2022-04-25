In Local News / By Mick Chan / 25 April 2022 4:18 pm / 4 comments

In line with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations and the nation’s recent move into the endemic phase of Covid-19, prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that the government of Malaysia has decided to give highway toll exemptions and discounts for travellers returning to their hometowns this coming festive season.

The toll-free highway travel will cover the PLUS Malaysia-operated North-South Expressway, as well as the Anih Berhad (ANIH)-operated East Coast Expressway, which will take effect from midnight on Saturday April 30, 2022 until 11:59 pm on Sunday May 1, 2022. This will be applicable to all vehicle classes.

In addition to the toll-free travel given prior to this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations in early May, the free-of-charge highway toll access will also be given on the return leg of the holidays, and this toll-free travel will be offered from midnight Saturday on May 7, 2022 until 11:59 pm Sunday on May 8, 2022, and is applicable to all vehicle classes.

Meanwhile, toll charges discounted at rates between 30% to 50% will be applied to other highways in the country on the same dates and times, also applicable to all vehicle classes.

The full list of highways in Malaysia with their respective discounted toll rates over the stipulated periods are as follows:

Toll-free:

1. Lebuhraya Utara Selatan (PLUS)

2. Lebuhraya Utara Selatan Hubungan Tengah (Elite)

3. Lebuhraya Seremban – Port Dickson (SPDH)

4. Lebuhraya Butterworth – Kulim (BKE)

5. Laluan Kedua Malaysia Singapura (Second Link) (Linkedua)

6. Jambatan Pulau Pinang (Penang Bridge) (JPP)

7. Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 1

8. Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 2

9. Lebuhraya KL – Karak (KLK)

50% toll rate discount:

10. Lebuhraya Shah Alam (Kesas)

11. Lebuhraya Damansara – Puchong (LDP)

12. Lebuhraya Cheras – Kajang (Grand Saga)

13. Lebuhraya Sungai Besi (Besraya)

14. Lebuhraya Baru Pantai (NPE)

15. Lebuhraya Bertingkat Ampang – KL (AKLEH)

16. Lebuhraya KL-Putrajaya (MEX)

17. Lebuhraya Duta – Ulu Kelang (DUKE)

30% toll rate discount:

18. Projek Pengurusan Air Banjir Dan Terowong (Smart Tunnel)

19. Lebuhraya Koridor Guthrie (Guthrie Corridor Expressway)

20. Lebuhraya KL- Kuala Selangor (Latar)

21. Lebuhraya Lingkaran Luar Butterworth (LLB)