In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 April 2022 11:27 am / 1 comment

Here’s the Hari Raya 2022 travel time advisory (TTA) for the Karak Highway and East Coast Expressway (Lebuhraya Pantai Timur Fasa 1, LPT1) for those heading east. As you can see, it’s slightly more complex than the TTA PLUS released for the North South Highway, and it has day and night options.

The Karak and LPT1 TTA is for the balik kampung period of April 30 (Saturday) to May 2 (Monday), and the back to work journey on the May 7-8 weekend. For the all-important trip home, vehicles from the Klang Valley heading east at the Gombak toll plaza should enter the highway from 10am to 2pm if they’re heading to Pahang. Another option is between 8pm to 11pm at night.

If you’re heading to Kelantan and Terengganu, enter Karak from 6am to 10pm, or 5pm to 8pm. Basically, the further you’re going, the earlier you enter. Free for all from midnight to 6am, where it’s expected to be less congested. Note that express buses heading to the east coast will entering the Gombak toll from 930 am to noon and 930 pm to midnight, so light vehicles, take note and avoid.

For the return journey to the Klang Valley, those entering the LPT from Pahang (all toll plazas) can do so from 6am to 10am, or 7pm to 10pm. Those from Terengganu, enter the Jabor toll from 8am to 11am, or from 8pm to 10pm. Lastly, cars from Kelantan are advised to enter the Bentong toll plaza from 6am to 8am, or from 10pm onwards.

It’s going to be a very long journey, so ensure that your car is serviced and in good condition, and your Touch n Go (card or eWallet for RFID users) is loaded up.