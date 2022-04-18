In Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 April 2022 12:30 pm / 1 comment

PLUS is expecting two million vehicles a day on its highways over the upcoming peak Hari Raya Aidilfitri season. That’s a 25% spike from the usual 1.6 million vehicles a day. The peak balik kampung period that PLUS is looking at is from April 29 to May 9.

Thus, the highway operator is advising motorists to balik kampung earlier and avoid the Raya traffic surge, especially during the end of Ramadan.

“Traffic is expected to spike up to 25% to two million vehicles each day on peak days between 29 April until 9 May as compared to the current 1.6 million vehicles per day. We therefore advise highway customers to plan their balik kampung travel earlier,” PLUS MD Datuk Azman Ismail said in a statement.

The North South Expressway concessionaire will soon release a travel time advisory (TTA) to help highway customers plan their balik kampung journey, as well as the ‘Balik Kota’ return trip this festive season.

“Our highway operations team is ready to receive and manage the traffic surge and help the public during their much-anticipated balik kampung for this year’s Aidilfitri celebration. The holistic highway operations plan covers various aspects including the adoption of technology to provide safer and more comfortable journey for highway customers. These highway readiness plan will be revealed soon,” Azman said.

After two years of not being able to celebrate Raya in the hometowns and kampungs, this year’s celebrations will be sweet. So, let’s all have patience and make it home safely.