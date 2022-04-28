In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Matthew H Tong / 28 April 2022 10:14 am / 1 comment

Demand for the bestselling electric car in Australia, the Tesla Model 3, has apparently stretched out to over a year now, CarExpert reports. Just earlier this month, the waiting period stated on Tesla Australia’s website was between six to nine months, but it has since gone up to 12.

This is a stark contrast to the three-week waiting period back in October 2021. All Teslas sold Down Under are built at Tesla’s Giga Shanghai before being shipped over. Three models are on sale – the base Standard Range RWD model, Long Range and Performance models (both dual motor AWD). Prices range from AUD$69,061 (RM221k) to AUD$112,550 (RM360k).

Tesla sold approximately 4,417 units of the Model 3 in Australia for the first quarter of 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all EVs sold on the continent for the past three months. This alone puts Tesla ahead of Audi and Lexus in the luxury car sales chart, though it is still behind BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The overall sales for the month of March saw the Model 3 sitting in fifth place, behind the undisputed bestseller Toyota Hilux (6,324 units), Toyota RAV4 (4,610 units), Mitsubishi Triton (3,808 units), and Mazda CX-5 (3,772 units).