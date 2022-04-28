In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Polestar / By Gerard Lye / 28 April 2022 5:37 pm / 0 comments

The Polestar 2 has been given a host of updates for the 2023 model year, including new design elements, an improved heat pump, enhanced battery cell chemistry and technologies that are aimed at promoting sustainability.

The brand’s second model (after the Polestar 1) previously received a revision the 2022 model year, where a front-wheel drive variant was added to range, available with either a 64-kWh (Standard Range) or 78-kWh (Long Range) lithium-ion battery. The single motor with the smaller battery was initially rated at 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW) and 330 Nm of torque.

For 2023, the battery in the Standard Range Single Motor variant receives improved cell chemistry that results in a higher capacity of 69 kWh, which also sees an increase in range to 474 km following the WLTP standard (previously 440 km).

Polestar also says the output of the motor has increased to match the Long Range Single Motor variant at 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 330 Nm, while the maximum DC fast charging rate is now 130 kW, up from 125 kW.

The Long Range Single Motor (540 km range) as well as the original Long Range Dual Motor (481 km range) continue to come with a 78-kWh battery and DC charging support up to 150 kW, with the latter packing 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm.

The dual-motor variant also got an optional upgrade last December, whereby customers could purchase a software upgrade to increase the vehicle’s output to 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) and 680 Nm, reducing the 0-100 km/h time to 4.4 seconds from 4.7 seconds without the upgrade. The Performance Pack continues to be available and includes Öhlins adjustable suspension dampers, Brembo brakes, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, sports tyres as well as “Swedish gold” accents inside and out.

Another change to the Polestar 2’s electric powertrain is the heat pump included in the optional Plus Pack, which now has a wider optimal temperature range of between -7 and 25 degrees Celsius (previously five to 15 degrees Celsius).

The new heat pump reduces the need to rely on the battery to heat the interior of the Polestar 2 by capturing ambient heat and residual thermal energy from the drivetrain. This is said to reduce the climate draw on the battery by as much as 50% and can help the vehicle gain as much as 10% more range.

As for the design changes, Magnesium is now the Polestar 2’s default standard colour at no cost, with Space (replaces Void) and Jupiter (replaces Moon) being new additions. The standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels also get a new look, while inside the cabin, a new Zinc colour can be specified for the improved Nappa leather upholstery (replaces Barley) and is available with new Light Ash trim (replaces Reconstructed Wood).

Polestar has also added a removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof, which will be available through its Polestar Extras web shop from mid-June this year, and the Plus Pack now includes an advanced cabin filter and upgraded interior particulate matter sensor with a new in-car app that quantifies exterior air quality improvement in the cabin.

Polestar also said it has implemented new solutions that are connected to climate impact and transparency. The company is already partnered with Circulor and uses blockchain technology to track where it sources cobalt that is used for the Polestar 2’s batteries. It has now expanded blockchain traceability to mica, another material used in EV batteries.

Additionally, the carbon emissions from producing the aluminium tray that carries the battery casing for all variants have been reduced by 750 kg, thanks to the decision to only source the material for this component from smelters that use renewable energy.

“We have revisited materials and processes that go into making Polestar 2, introducing updates that reduce the climate impact and increase material traceability of this award-winning car. These are important additions to how we can improve cars over their lifetime – not just with functionality and design updates but addressing sustainability and carbon footprint as well, said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.

Polestar is also looking to do the same with the aluminium wheels used for the Polestar 2 and expects to reduce carbon emissions by a further 600 kg per car in the second half of the year. The company’s strategy on interior materials remains to increase the use of renewable, recyclable and recycled materials, and to always include a vegan upholstery option.