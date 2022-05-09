The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) is appealing to the Malaysian government for the extension of the current sales tax exemption, which will end June 30 this year. “The MAA has appealed to the finance ministry to extend the sales tax exemption, but so far, we have not received any feedback,” MAA president Datuk Aishah Ahmad told The Star.
The local automotive industry could see a surge in sales for the months of May and June as there remains less than two months to go with the sales tax exemption, Aishah said.
Meanwhile, RHB Investment analyst Jim Lim said that vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2022 is expected to be strong as customers are expected to try and take advantage of the remaining sales tax exemption period.
“From the latest March production figures, we can see that carmakers are ramping up production to the best of their abilities, and amidst chip and parts shortages, to help customers take advantage of the sales tax exemption before it ends,” Lim said.
“When the government zero-rated the goods and services tax (GST) for three months in 2018, the temporary tax holiday created a huge surge in demand for cars,” The Star quoted an industry observer as saying.
Many just wanted to capitalise on the lower prices, but when the tax holiday ended, vehicle sales immediately plunged, not just because prices [then became] higher, but because nobody wanted to buy [cars] anymore. For months after the tax holiday ended, many auto companies were struggling to sell new cars,” the industry observer added.
As for the June 20 SST holiday cut-off, the more affordable brands such as local makes Proton and Perodua are more likely to face a larger impact as their customers are more price-sensitive, while conversely premium brands are likely to be less affected, said Lim.
The zero-rated GST pricing structure took effect on June 1, 2018, resulting in a 50% jump in vehicle sales compared to the preceding month which was also a result of customers holding back on purchases in wait for the prices at zero-rated GST. This brought the second-best ever monthly TIV in Malaysian automotive history.
This was followed thereafter by sales and services tax (SST) which took effect September 2018, and vehicle deliveries were 52% lower that month (31,241 units) compared to August 2018 (65,551 units). The MAA attributed the decline to car companies depleting vehicle stocks due to overwhelming demand in the zero-rated GST period.
More recently, vehicle sales in Malaysia for the month of March 2022 saw a total of 73,222 vehicle deliveries that month, which was up 28,171 units or 62.5% over the monthly tally from February.
Compared to the same month last year, March 2022 vehicle sales were 12.76% (8,284 units) higher, while the year-to-date total for the first three months of the year was 159,752 units, or a gain of 7.8% (11,597 units) compared to the same period last year.
Comments
Regardless of the SST re-introduction date, we are going to see a rise in automobile and spare part prices across the industry for the next 2-3 years. This is caused by
1) the rise in prices of commodities used as components of automobiles, such as iron ore (for steel) and petrochemicals (for plastic)
2) the rise in prices of commodities used for the production of automobiles, such as oil/gas/electricity used in the factory during the manufacture
3) the rise in diesel prices, which are used for the transportation of raw materials and finished goods
4) the shortage of raw materials for semiconductor manufacturing, which are used for chipsets will lead to some compromises on the part of the manufacturers, perhaps in functionality, or higher costs.
Unfortunately, I don’t believe there is any way to escape this. The worst situation is not higher prices but spare parts not being available; your car will be sitting at home or in the workshop, un-usable.
Might as well make the SST tax exemption permanent seeing how beneficial it is to the sales of new vehicles instead of u-turn or going round the roundabout.
Message to MAA: Need to understand why disagree on sst tax exemption extension again. This is because the most important is that service is the most top priority instead of keep selling cars. The more they sell cars more but the service will slowly decline. Govt also need money to pay oil subsidy, salary, important necessities. Please don’t be so selfish
Well the Proton X50 have 100,000+ bookings and delivered 28,774 units in 2021 (meaning 28,774 / 15 months starting from Oct20) = 1918 units / month.
100000 / 1918 = 52 months – 15 months = 37 months (approximately 3 years). So why don’t you just extend SST Exemption until end of 2025?
Datuk Aishah,what if chip shortage spilled over to 2023 ?
Just tell your MAA members to absorb 30-70% of the SST instead of asking for multiple extensions.
Rakyat know gomen is subsidising Ron 95.
If you keep on asking for tax holiday,Menteri Mustapha will say ,enough is enough ..only B40 gets targeted fuel subsidy.Then all Hell will break loose.
No need to extend! It’s already enough. I always drive from home to college in morning and from college to home in evening everyday. By right I should reach there my own actual time but always having more jams that I have to reach at delaying time instead. Think for others including myself, Datuk Aishah.
No answer means rejected lor… If ok to extend then won’t early early announce it won’t be extended. Don’t think he’s trying to pull an ass of himself for u turning this decision
With the current situation, the backlog order cannot be resolved by the end of 2022. It should extend until the end of 2023.