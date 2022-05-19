In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 May 2022 1:56 pm / 0 comments

A visit to Malaysia Keishi Fukumoto, design head, and Keiichi Morohara, product planning head, of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has seen both key personnel of KHI’s Motorcycle and Engine Company draw inspiration and insight for future motorcycle designs. Fukumoto who has been chief of the styling section since 2007, is responsible for designs that influenced modern motorcycles, such as the Kawasaki ZX-9R and the Kawasaki H2R.

Meanwhile, Morohara is no stranger to South-East Asia, having been part of KHI’s Asia General Department Planning Division before his current post as well as directly involved with Kawasaki Racing Team‘s (KRT) efforts in the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) and the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). Morohara received KHI’s President’s Commendation Level 1 for KRT’s championship winning seasons three years running, in 2105, 2106 and 2017.

The visit saw Fukumoto and Morohara intending to gain an insight into Malaysian motorcycle culture whilst bringing back inspiration to Japan for designs that will suit local riding conditions. “One thing I see, neh, Malaysia riders, they ride very fast, always full throttle,” says Morohara with a laugh.

Presenting KHI’s philosophy on motorcycle styling, Fukumoto elaborated on Kawasaki’s “Sugomi” design ethos, emphasising key points that shaped KHI’s bikes in the past and do so going forward. Four key design points embodying every current day Kawasaki Ninja and ‘Z’ motorcycles are dynamism, muscle, motion and power, something Fukumoto says goes back to the very first Ninja, the legendary 1984 Kawasaki GPz900R of “Top Gun” movie fame.

Touching on the H2R, the world’s fastest production motorcycle, Fukumoto says the design concept was never driven by market needs but a case of style following speed. In order to achieve the H2R’s published 300-plus km/h top speed, the design was sent to KHI Aerospace for wind tunnel testing to reiterate the final design as we know it today, in the form of the Kawasaki H2R, H2, Z H2 and H2SX.

With the move to vehicle electrification worldwide, as well as the racing world in the MotoGP Moto-E class and IoMTT, Morohara says Kawasaki’s current electric motorcycle project, the EV Endeavor, will lead to new technology from Kawasaki. The motorcycle maker is intensively studying electric motorcycles, notably in the areas of battery and motor technology with the intent of producing vehicles suited for the coming trend change in vehicle power plants.

Rounding out the lunch meeting, organised by Kawasaki distributor in Malaysia Edaran Modenas (EMOS), Morohara said one design idea he will be taking back to Japan with him, and applying to future motorcycle design, is the prevalence of the geometric Islamic design motif present in local architecture.