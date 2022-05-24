In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 May 2022 2:02 pm / 0 comments

Released at the end of 2021, the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 saw its Malaysia release shortly after with bookings being taken, while we had a quick first look. The Tiger 1200 now has its official launch and media session with the Tiger 1200 GT Pro and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer, priced at RM115,900 and RM130,900, respectively without road tax, insurance and registration.

This compares against the Tiger 1200’s primary market competition in Malaysia, the BMW Motorrad R1200GS, priced at RM124,500, and R1200GSA, retailing at RM136,500, on-the-raod without insurance. Triumph Malaysia will only be bringing in the Tiger 1200 Pro and Rally Explorer models out of the five model variants available to the local market, based on market feedback and demand.

All new from the ground up, the Tiger 1200 was designed with a very simple brief from Triumph CEO John Bloor, “make it lighter, make it faster.” This is shown with the Tiger 1200 being 25 kg lighter than the predecessor model, and 17 kg lighter than its closest competition.

Along with the weight loss, the 2022 Tiger 1200 comes with 58% more power than the previous Tiger 1200, as well as a 49% increase in torque. This, coupled with the 10% weight reduction, conspires to give the new Tiger 1200 improved acceleration.

Differentiating the Tiger 1200 GT Pro and Rally Explorer is wheel sizing, the GT Pro coming with cast alloy wheels in 19-inch front and 18-inch rear, shod with Metzeler Tourance rubber in 120/70 and 150/70 widths.

Meanwhile, the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer gets full-on off-road ready spoked wheels, a 21-inch hoop in front and an 18-inch unit at the back. Tyres are tubeless Metzeler Karoo Street, a 90/90 at the front and 150/70 at the back.

Aside from wheel sizing and tyre type, the Tiger 1200 GT Pro, designed more for road touring use, comes with a 20-litre fuel tank, while the Rally Explorer gets a 30-litre unit. This difference is borne out in wet weight, the GT Pro tipping the scales at 245 kg while the Rally Explorer weighs in at 261 kg fully fuelled and ready to go.

Naturally, the Rally Explorer stands the rider taller to the ground, with the two-position seat giving a seat height of 875 mm in the low position and 895 mm in high setting. For the GT Pro, seat height can be set to either 850 or 870 mm, with the optional low seat option reducing seat height by a further 20 mm.

Showa supplies the semi-active suspension for the Tiger 1200, with 49 mm upside-down fork in front and monoshock at the back. This gives the GT Pro 200 mm of suspension travel front and rear, while the Rally Explorer gets 220 mm of suspension travel.

Premium braking components from Brembo are standard equipment on the Tiger 1200, with M4.30 Stylema Monobloc four-piston callipers on 320 mm discs in front coupled with a Magura HC1 span adjustable radial master cylinder. A single-piston Brembo calliper with 282 mm disc performs stopping duties on the rear wheel with two-channel ABS as standard fitment.

In the engine room, a liquid-cooled T-Plane inline-triple that mimics the behaviour of a two-cylinder, displacing 1,160 cc, delivers 148 hp at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, with power getting to the ground vi a quickshifter-equipped six-speed gearbox and shaft final drive. For the curious, the R1200GS delivers 134 hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

A full suite of riding aids accompanies the Tiger 1200, with Continental Blind Spot Warning radar and Lane Change Assist as standard, along with cornering ABS. Aside from this, the Tiger 1200 GT Pro gets five ride modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Off-road and Custom – the Rally Explorer getting an additional “Off-road Pro” mode.

Aside from four-level traction control including a full “off” mode for off-road use, the Tiger 1200 also gets cruise control and hill hold control, along with centre stand, eight-step manually adjustable windshield, hand guards and heated grips. Information is displayed on a 7-inch TFT-LCD screen, with My Triumph Connectivity to the rider’s smartphone standard on the Rally Explorer and an optional extra on the GT Pro.

Other riding conveniences include keyless start, USB charging and 12 volt power sockets and backlit switchgear on the handlebar pods. Colour options for the Tiger 1200 GT Pro are Lucerne Blue, Sapphire Black and Snowdonia White, while the Rally Explorer is available in Sapphire Black and Snowdonia White with the Matte Khaki Green paint scheme costing RM1,000 extra.

GALLERY: 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro