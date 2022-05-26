In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Polestar / By Mick Chan / 26 May 2022 10:33 am / 0 comments

The Polestar 3 electric SUV will be making its global debut this October, manufacturer Polestar has confirmed. The order books for the Polestar 2 are expected to open on the day of the new car’s premiere; the upcoming fully electric SUV will be manufactured in Ridgeville, South Carolina in the United States as well as in China, the former location making the Polestar 3 the first from the marque to be made in the US.

Underpinnings for the Polestar 3 will come courtesy of the second-generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2), and is expected to come with single- and dual-motor powertrain configurations, as with the Polestar 2. After the aforementioned EV, the Polestar 3 will be the brand’s third model in a range that also includes the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupé.

According to the company, the Polestar 3 will eventually offer autonomous highway driving through sensors from Luminar and centralised computing by Nvidia. Subsequent to the Polestar 3, the electric crossover will be followed by the 4, tipped to debut next year, itself followed by the 5, that is expected to appear in 2024.

Two more models are still to come after the debut of the Polestar 3

Accompanying news of the Polestar 3’s premiere timeline, Polestar also announced that its forecast vehicle deliveries for this year has been revised from the original figure of 65,000 units, down to approximately 50,000 units.

This expected reduction in volume for 2022 is “100% attributable” to the Covid-19 lockdowns which have been in place in China through the first half of this year. Polestar hopes to recover some of its lost production volume by introducing a second production shift at its China facility, and is confident that the brand will deliver its sales targets for 2023 through 2025.

“Any short- to medium-term economic effects have not dented our goal of selling 290,000 cars in 2025 – 10 times more than we sold in 2021,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.