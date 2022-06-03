In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 June 2022 8:49 am / 0 comments

Pressing on after his first wild card entry in in Jerez, Spain, Malaysia’s Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok to fans, has scored another wild card ride in Moto 3, this time for the Grand Prix of Catalunya. Damok’s 2022 Moto 3 season did not get off to an auspicious start after difficulty in obtaining a sponsor due to the world-wide pandemic.

However, SIC Racing Team has managed to score five, possibly six, wild card rides for Damok this year, tentatively including the Malaysian MotoGP race in October. Syarifuddin has competed in the Moto 3 races in Jerez, Spain and Portimao, Portugal, under the wild card and now faces his third race at Catalunya.

For the race in Catalunya, Damok will be riding for UK-based VisionTrack Racing Team, founded by ex-MotoGP rider and British Superbike race winner Michael Laverty, on the Honda NSF250R.