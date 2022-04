In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 April 2022 4:47 pm / 0 comments

Malaysian racer Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok to fans, has scored a wild card ride in the 2022 Moto 3 championship. Damok will be riding for Rivacold Snipers Team in the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao this weekend as well as the following round in Jerez, Spain.

Standing in for the injured Alberto Surra who crashed during practice at the US round of this year’s MotoGP, Damok expressed gratitude during an online video press conference with assembled Malaysian media. “I am glad to be given this chance to compete,” said the 21-year old Sepang International Circuit (SIC) Racing Team rider.

“I will have to get used to a new team, a new way of doing things very quickly, but I am familiar with the Honda (NSF250R) raced in Moto 3,” said Damok. Asked if this would perhaps turned into a chance to appear full time for Snipers, Damok was realistic about his expectations.

“Injuries (like those suffered by Surro) can take a long time to heal. Hopefully, my performance will speak for itself. I intend to place strongly in the points this year,” he said. With this wild card ride, Damok hopes to make up for the disappointment of not getting a place in Moto 3 for 2022 due to the lack of a sponsor.