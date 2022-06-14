In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 14 June 2022 12:22 pm / 0 comments

Here’s some SUV news from India, a very fertile ground for compact soft roaders. This is the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, leaked from an ad shoot and appearing on Team BHP. Word is that the new SUV will make its world debut on July 1, and it will be taking on the Hyundai Creta in India.

The midsize SUV codenamed D22 will also face the likes of the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Hector and local player Tata Harrier in its class. Name sounds familiar? Launched in 2020, the Urban Cruiser is Toyota’s smallest SUV in India, a sub-4m car based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The UC Hyryder will be longer than four metres and will sit above it.

As for what’s under the hood, Team BHP says that the Toyota Hyryder will get two engine options, both with 1.5 litre petrol engines. Most of the variants will get a mild hybrid version (102 hp) but there will be a full hybrid variant (114 hp). The base engine will be paired to six-speed transmissions – manual and auto – while the hybrid will get a CVT. No diesel option is expected, which is notable because diesel is a thing in India.

Perodua’s ‘X50-fighter’ B-segment SUV rendered – click to enlarge

It is said that the Hyryder will be based on a “localised version” of Toyota’s global TNGA-B platform. Toyota and Suzuki have a partnership in India and the big T will be taking the lead for this model – Maruti will offer its version of this car later.

Anything to do with us in Malaysia? Don’t discount it, because market leader Perodua is under Toyota’s umbrella and we already have a Perodua-Daihatsu-Toyota SUV on sale here in the Ativa. Earlier this year, there were whispers that Perodua held a market survey involving a B-segment SUV built on the DNGA-B version of the Daihatsu New Global Architecture platform.

The mysterious B-SUV was said to be 4,320 mm long, 1,770 mm wide and 1,685 tall. That’s about the size of the Hyundai Creta that the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be fighting in India, and a fair bit larger than the Ativa, which is 4,065 mm long and 1,710 mm wide. There’s room in Perodua’s range for a B-segment SUV to sit above the A-segment Ativa, if they want to do it. Coincidentally (or not), the Toyota Hyryder looks like the Perodua X-Concept from KLIMS 2018, don’t you think? Recap the showcar below.

GALLERY: Perodua X-Concept at KLIMS 2018