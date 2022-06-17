The sales and service tax (SST) exemption for new car purchases, introduced in June 2020 to shore up the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has certainly been beneficial for car buyers. But it has truly hurt the nation’s coffers, with Bernama reporting that the government lost a whopping RM4.8 billion in revenue over the last two years.
Finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the ministry is currently studying the impact of the SST rebates – the deadline of which has been extended three times and is set to end in less than two weeks – and is currently weighing its options. “The RM4.8 billion revenue forgone is a huge amount, which could have been channelled to help the people.
“We need to thoroughly study the matter. If we decide to extend for another three months, we would lose at least RM1.2 billion and if we were to extend for another six months, we would lose about RM2.5 billion,” he told the media in Labuan yesterday. Zafrul added that the government needs more revenue to provide subsidies to those in need to curb inflation.
Originally slated to end on December 31, 2020, the exemption – 100% for locally-assembled CKD models, 50% for fully-imported CBU cars – was extended at the last minute to June 30, 2021. The deadline was pushed back another six months in May; the current expiry date was announced during the tabling of Budget 2022 in October.
The ministry is under pressure from car companies to extend the rebates yet again, as the backlog of orders continue to mount. The industry is struggling to build enough cars to meet demand due to the global semiconductor shortage and parts supply issues.
Comments
And will stand to lose even more when sales drop after SST is reintroduced. Excise and Import duty is the larger chunk compared to SST.
They must study what is the expected drop in sales to properly estimate the revenue increase/loss.
It’s unfair to just use the sales figures during SST exemption as that does not reflect the true situation if SST is not exempt.
Government should continuously waive SST/GST on cars; That is nothing compare to giving away fuel subsidy 5bil per month
Not even close to the money the politicians have swindled ……
Lost? 2years 5billion jer
Subsidy 1month 5billion U say OK?
“…which could have been channelled to help the people.”
I doubt that would’ve happened.
No need to extend the exemption. Upgrade & repair public transportation quickly. Slowly stopping the selling of ICE cars now and last should be by 2027. Ask manufactures to promote more EV cars from now with pricing under RM100K. Everyone can buy affordable & reasonable EV cars in future. Come on government be aggressive in implementation.
it’s only 2 weeks before end of june…what ever that needs to be studied should be have been done earlier before the annoucnemnt to not extend this rebate. so why are we back on the same loop again… decided d, then just go forward. else how the country move forward?
Yes, people who could afford a car should pay the SST. And please remove RON 95 subsidy too. People who can afford a car is rich enough to pay for their petrol without subsidy. No more bulk subsidy needed.
Lol what is RM4.8bil compared to the USD4.5bil lost.
RM4.8 billion should have used for other things, sst exempting for cars
RM4.8 billion should have used for other things, not sst exempting for cars
Additional 2.5B is nothing if compare to fuel subsidy of 28B for 2022. The cheap fuel is one of the main culprit for traffic jam, not more car registered. Whether I have one car or three cars, I still drive one car at a time.
What are the car companies are thinking about? No matter what you are pressuring to Finance Minister, this is already pointless and people already complaining that their new car still can’t be delivered, even if tax exemption will extend till this year.
I against SST exemption
Small amount compared to what they leaked every year awarding contracts to incompetent contractors.
No need to buy new car, stay with existing car as long as is good condition
Easy, No need to extend. Sick of traffic jams. No need to think too much
Only 2.5b….
This BN Pas govt had sold so many national assets. And now lost multi Billions of national revenue …really dumb to their ass. Sighh..
Lose is not the right word. It’s a tax. It means they take less than what hardworking people earn.
Just vote this MOF guy out next election
No need extend. People will keep buying. Backblock order also a lot.
I support SST to come back for motor vehicles! Still better than GST.