20 June 2022

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has once again teased the X253-generation GLC300e on social media, which was teased last week with cryptic text accompanying a shadowy image of a car.

The “Take Charge” tagline indicates that that the GLC will be an electrified variant, and the latest script that says it is “plugging in soon” notes that its local market debut is on the horizon, even if the company has not revealed a set date just yet.

Here, the accompanying image reveals that it will be the GLC300e Coupé that will come to Malaysia. Arriving in Thailand less than a year after its global debut, the GLC300e went on sale in the kingdom priced from 3.79 million baht (RM504k), up to 4.09 million baht (RM544k) for the GLC300e Coupé.

Mercedes-Benz GLC300e 4matic

Under the bonnet of the GLC300e is a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine rated at 211 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,200 rpm to 4,000 rpm. Located between the engine and the nine-speed automatic gearbox is an electric motor rated to produce 122 PS and 400 Nm, yielding a total system output of 320 PS and 700 Nm of torque.

All four wheels are driven on the GLC300e thanks to its standard 4Matic driveline, and the electrified SUV will do the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in 5.7 seconds, onwards to a top speed of 230 km/h, or 130 km/h when operating in electric mode.

Electric drive is supplied from a 13.5 kWh lithium-ion battery offering up to 43 km of EV range on the WLTP test cycle, contributing to a combined fuel consumption of 2.25 to 2.5 litres per 100 km.

Other versions of the GLC in Malaysia such as the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 comes in locally-assembled (CKD) form, which means that this GLC300e Coupé could well be a CKD model too. That way, the GLC300e Coupé will be eligible for tax reductions by being a locally-assembled hybrid vehicle.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz GLC300e