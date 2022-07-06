In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 6 July 2022 5:28 pm / 4 comments

With each Wednesday comes the weekly fuel price update, and so today the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of July 7 until July 13.

From last week’s price that remained unchanged from the record high reached in the week before, now comes a bit of relief from a price drop by four sen to RM4.80 per litre. For those among us who haven’t shied away from fuelling with the premium product, anyway.

As before, there is no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which continues to be pegged at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre that was set by the Malaysian government in February last year. Accordingly, diesel of the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remain at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro B7 diesel stays at the same 20 sen margin above, at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until July 13, 2022 when the next update for fuel prices will be announced. This is the 28th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 182nd in total since it was introduced in 2019.