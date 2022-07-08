In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Anthony Lim / 8 July 2022 5:35 pm / 2 comments

Curious as to what Subaru’s EyeSight advanced driving assistance system is all about? Well, here’s your chance to sample its workings first hand at the Subaru Advanced Technology Drive (SATD) event happening at Plaza Arkadia, Desa ParkCity. The event runs from today until Sunday (July 8 to 10), from 10am to 6pm.

Organised by TC Subaru, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, the SATD event will showcase a number of driver assistance technologies available in the 2022 Subaru XV facelift through a series of course exercises.

You’ll be able to check out how autonomous emergency braking works via the Autonomous Stop (Pre-Collision Braking) function, and sample the car’s Autonomous Go adaptive cruise control with its Stop and Go function. A third set-up will showcase the XV’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

That’s all happening at the outdoor car park across Plaza Arkadia. At the Courtyard fountain area in the plaza, you’ll find a display tent highlighting the XV facelift, which made its local debut last December. Both the 2.0i-P EyeSight and eye-catching GT Edition forms are on show at the event.

The EyeSight safety suite is standard on all XVs sold here, and adds autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning, front departure alert and pedal misapplication control to the crossover’s kitbag. Head on over to Plaza Arkadia this weekend to sample the EyeSight system in the XV facelift.