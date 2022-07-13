In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 13 July 2022 5:05 pm / 1 comment

It is Wednesday, which means that it is time once again for the weekly update of fuel prices in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of July 14 until July 20, 2022.

The latest announcement reveals a further drop in the price of RON 97 petrol, which has dropped five sen from last week’s price to RM4.75 per litre, continuing a downward trend from the record high seen in the fourth week of June for the premium grade of petrol.

As before, the more affordable grade that is RON 95 petrol continues to be pegged at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February last year. Diesel follows suit in staying put, where the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continue to be priced at RM2.15 per litre. Likewise, Euro 5 B7 diesel continues at the same gap of being 20 sen dearer, remaining at RM2.35 per litre.

Thse prices take effect from midnight tonight, until July 20, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 29th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 183rd in total since its introduction in 2019.