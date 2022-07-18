In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 July 2022 9:08 am / 6 comments

After the teasers of the previous weeks, covers have been taken off the 2022 BMW Motorrad G310RR sportsbike in India. Developed and assembled in by TVS Motors India for BMW Motorrad, based on the TVS Apache 310RR, price for the G310RR in India is listed as 285,000 Indian rupees (RM15,872).

Power for the G310RR comes for the same unit used in the BWM Motorrad G310R naked sports and G310GS adventure-tourer, priced at RM28,500 and RM30,500 in Malaysia, respectively. A 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder with DOHC and four-valves delivers 34 PS at 9,700 rpm in Track/Sport mode and 25.8 PS at 7,700 rpm in Urban/Rain mode.

As for torque, the G310RR gets 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm in Track/Sport mode and 25 Nm at 6,700 rpm in Urban/Rain mode. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive with BMW Motorrad claiming a maximum top speed of 160 km/h in Track/Sport mode, dropping to 125 km/h in Urban/Rain mode.

Aside from the four ride modes, the G310RR also gets two-channel ABS, working on Bybre brake callipers and single hydraulic discs on the front and rear wheels. The front gets a four-piston calliper radially-mounted with 300 mm brake disc, while the rear is stopped using a single-piston floating calliper with 240 mm disc.

Wheel sizing is 17-inches, front and rear, shod with 110/70 and 150/60 tyres, respectively. Suspension is done with 41 mm diameter upside-down forks in front, with 140 mm suspension travel while the rear end is held up with a preload-adjustable monoshock, giving 119 mm of travel.

Available in two colours, Motorrad Sport and Black Storm Metallic, the G310RR is styled closely on BMW Motorrad’s flagship superbike, the S1000RR, priced from RM144,500 in Malaysia). This includes a centrally located ram air intake in the upper cowl and strakes in the fairing sides to dissipate heat.

Seat height for the G310RR is set at 811 mm with 12-liters of fuel carried in the tank while inside the cockpit, a TFT-LCD display shows all the necessary information. Weight is listed at 174 kg, with a wheelbase of 1,365 mm, height of 1,135 mm and overall width of 767 mm including mirrors.