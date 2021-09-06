In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 September 2021 5:17 pm / 0 comments

Another from BMW Motorrad’s S-series motorcycles, this time the 2021 BMW Motorrad S1000R naked sports. For Malaysia, there are two S1000R model variants on offer – the S1000R Sport Package at RM104,500 and the S1000R M Package – available only on special order – with a RM119,500 price tag.

Four-cylinder naked sportsbike competition for the S1000R in the domestic market includes the Ducati Streetfighter V4S and Aprilia Tuono V4 as well as three-cylinder contender, the recently launched Triumph Street Triple 1200RS. Like the S1000RR and M1000RR, the S1000R carries an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, sixteen-valve mill, in this case detuned to produce 165 hp at 11,000 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm in Sport Package format.

Adding the extra Ringgit for the M Package gives the S1000R frees up the full 207 hp while putting the S1000R on a diet, reducing weight by a further 4.8 kg over the Sport Package weight of 202 kg. Some of this weight reduction is achieved through the use of forged wheels, a 2 kg weight loss, or carbon-fibre wheels, lighter by a further 3.7 kg.

The engine’s torque curve has been made flatter than before with 90 Nm of torque available from 5,500 to 12,000 rpm. At 3,000 rpm, the rider has 80 Nm of torque on tap, which, combined with the revised fourth, fifth and sixth gear ratios, allows for near effortless acceleration and overtaking.

Frame and swingarm also have weight savings, being based on the S1000RR. The 2021 S1000R’s is narrower, reducing width in the knee area while the frame itself – BMW Motorrad calls this “Flex Frame” – performs a load-bearing function, giving the rider more room to find the perfect riding position for his or herself.

Further fine tuning of the riding position is found in the adjustable handlebars, with either the 0 mm setting, or a plus-10 mm setting further forward. Should more adjustability be required, 10 mm handlebar risers are available as an extra-cost option which also allow 0/10 mm forward position besides placing the rider’s hands 10 mm higher.

For the electronics riding suite, coming as standard are three ride modes – Rain, Road and Dynamic – accompanied by hill start control, traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS. The “Dynamic Pro” package, bundled as standard in the Sport Package, gives adjustable wheelie control, engine braking and engine drag torque control as well electronically controlled suspension and a quickshifter.

New for the S1000R is the headlight, now a full LED unit with vertically stacked elements. Along with the LED DRLs, adaptive cornering lights are included as part of the Sport package, as is BMW Motorrad’s Keyless Ride.

Meanwhile, the brake light/tail light from the previous generation S1000R is gone, the current generation model coming with integrated tail lights and turn signals performing dual functions. The instrument panel is a TFT-LCD full colour display that also comes with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.