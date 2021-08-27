In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 August 2021 4:03 pm / 0 comments

Entering the Malaysia litre-bike class alongside the BMW Motorrad M1000RR superbike is the 2021 BMW Motorrad S1000R naked sports. There are two options available, the S1000R Style Sport priced at RM104,500 and the S1000R M Package with a price tag of RM115,900, with pricing on-the-road excluding insurance.

Designed to go against competition such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Aprilia Tuono V4 and Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS, the S1000R gets 165 hp at 11,000 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm from the de-tuned inline four-cylinder engine taken form the S1000RR superbike. Changes to the S1000R for 2021 include taller fourth, fifth and sixth gears to reduce mechanical noise and improve fuel consumption.

Claimed to be the lightest naked sports in the litre-class, the S1000 in Style Sport trim weighs 199 kg. Ticking the M Package option further reduces weight by 4.8 kg and adds the M Sport seat, M lightweight battery, sports exhaust and M GPS lap timer as well as the M Endurance chain that is touted to be maintenance free.

Other riding conveniences include Keyless Ride, USB charging socket, Passenger Package, heated grips and a spoiler. For riding aids, the S1000R is equipped with four riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race along with Riding Mode Pro.

Depending on selection, the riding modes will affect the S1000R’s traction control and ABS, both upright and in corners. Dynamic Engine Braking Control and Dynamic Damping Control is standard, complemented with cruise control and quickshifter.