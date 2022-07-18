In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 July 2022 9:06 am / 0 comments

What’s this electric car hype all about? Why are EVs the in-thing in the auto industry now? Is this just a passing fad? All are legit questions, and the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 aims to answer all that by bringing together car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and EV owners to explain and educate.

Considering an electric vehicle but unsure about financing compared to ICE cars, public charging facilities, the cost of installing home chargers and the type of chargers in the market today? How about the car’s battery itself – how long will the battery last, and how much will it degrade over time?

EVx, Malaysia’s first comprehensive EV showcase, is the place to be to learn about buying, owning and living with an EV in Malaysia, with talks by industry experts and ownership discussion forums. EVx will be happening next weekend, July 23-24, in Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so come on down and have an immersive experience with the future of motoring. The good, the bad and the unfortunate truths – all in one place.

BMW is one of the EV pioneers in Malaysia, and the premium carmaker will be represented at EVx by dealership Wheelcorp Premium. A wide range of full EVs and plug-in hybrid models will be at the show – meet the BMW iX, iX3 and i4, along with the electrified 330e, 530e, 740Le and X5 45e, all in M Sport trim. The PHEVs are also available for test drives.

Wheelcorp Premium will be having an exclusive promo for EVx, where buyers will enjoy attractive financing rates from as low as 0.91%*. There are also cash rebates of up to RM30,000* for certain models, with sales tax absorbed. Yup, we’re past the SST exemption deadline now, but savings are still there for the taking. Details here.

Aside from BMW, participating brands include Petronas, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Tesla (via Vision Motor Sports), EV Connection, Exicom, RHB Bank and others.

If you’re ready for the EV life, book one at EVx. The first 70 customers will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool), air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers and including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx is open to the public and entry is free. Come and say hello to the paultan.org editorial team (one is an EV user, another has an EV on the way, and one more is a former EV owner) and ask us your electric car questions. See you there!

*Terms and conditions apply