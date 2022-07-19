In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 19 July 2022 1:07 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia’s push for electro-mobility has seen the launch of several BMW and MINI electric vehicles like the iX, iX3, i4, MINI Cooper SE, with more on the horizon. In addition to launching EVs, the company is also focused on developing the charging infrastructure to support these vehicles.

While EVs may have fewer moving parts compared to cars with internal combustion engines, they still need to be serviced periodically to ensure they perform optimally. As EVs are equipped with plenty of high-voltage components like batteries and power control units, technicians must have a certain level of technical skill to work on these cars.

To ensure its EV-ready technicians are even more capable, BWM Group Malaysia is upskilling its workforce through its internationally recognised BMW High Voltage Expert Certification programme. Graduates of the programme are known as “BMW High Voltage Experts” and are considered as specialised talent that work at the highest level on BMW electric vehicles.

To qualify for the high-level certification, prospects must first already be an existing BMW High Voltage Technician and undergo a pre-selection process which includes a knowledge assessment test and an interview.

Those that are selected will also need to obtain first aid certification and undergo a full body check-up before being put through 15 days of intensive training at the BMW Group Regional Training Centre in Cyberjaya.

They will be required to pass two theory exams and four practical exams before proceeding to the next stage, followed by a final theory exam and practical demonstration under live high voltage to secure the certification which is completed in another 10 days. It’s not an easy certification to obtain, but the high standards demanded are necessary when working with high-voltage EVs.

“At BMW Group, we have always believed that the future is electric. Since BMW Group Malaysia first introduced BMW i to the country back in 2015, we have envisioned a Malaysia where electric mobility is fully embraced and have been working hard to that end,” said Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

“We understood the obstacles faced by Malaysians in adopting EVs, such as range anxiety, which we have been alleviating by rolling out EV infrastructure across the country. At the same time, service and repair are also important points of consideration, ensuring that BMW i owners have greater peace of mind when it comes to the ownership of their BMW electric vehicles,” he continued.

“As such, the need for qualified experts in the field of electric mobility with the support of our network of dealership is crucial to our preparation for electrification and introduction of BMW i in the country. We remain committed to nurturing more local talents with high-level expertise that are recognised internationally,” de Visser added.