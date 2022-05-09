In BMW, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 May 2022 2:03 pm / 2 comments

Last week, we reported that some of the DC fast chargers installed at BMW Malaysia’s dealerships had begun operating on a pay-per-use basis, with different rates to be found at the various locations mentioned in our story.

It was also revealed by BMW Malaysia that while not all its dealers have begun implementing such a policy, the entire network would eventually move towards making payment compulsory, with a standardised rate being applied across all dealerships.

That rate has now been ascertained. In a document sighted by this publication, the charging cost for the BMW DC network looks to have been set, with prices being determined relative to the charging output capability of the DC charger.

There are six price segments, listing DC outputs from 30 kW to 180 kW, and rates differ for BMW EV customers and non-BMW EV owners, given that the DCFC network is open for public usage. For non-BMW EV owners, the rates are:

DC 30 kW charger – RM0.60 sen per minute of use

DC 50 kW charger – RM1.00/min

DC 60 kW charger – RM1.40/min

DC 90 kW charger – RM1.80/min

DC 120 kW charger – RM2.40/min

DC 180 kW charger – RM3.60/min

As for BMW customers, the rates are:

DC 30 kW charger – RM0.40 sen per minute of use

DC 50 kW charger – RM0.80 sen/min

DC 60 kW charger – RM1.00/min

DC 90 kW charger – RM1.40/min

DC 120 kW charger – RM2.00/min

DC 180 kW charger – RM2.80/min

Cost-wise, use of a 30 kW charger such as the unit in Seong Hoe Premium Motors in Melaka will amount to RM36 per hour for a non-BMW owner, while for BMW owners it will cost RM24 for the same period. Things ramp up as the output climbs – at 120 kW and 180 kW outputs, the rate for non-BMW owners is RM144 and RM216 per hour of use, respectively, while BMW owners will be paying RM120 and RM168 respectively for the same period of use.

The 120 kW rate is already being applied over at Tian Siang Premium Auto Ipoh. Last week, a non-BMW user reported the rate of RM2.40 per minute of use for non-BMW owners, and that it took about 45 minutes to top up his vehicle from 56% to 100%, costing him RM108 in the process. Meanwhile, at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara, the 180 kW charger is configured to 90 kW, and so the charged rate of RM1.40 per minute for BMW owners as listed last week looks like it is being adhered to.

At the highest end, the rate remains slightly cheaper than that of the Shell Recharge HPC network, which in its pay-per-use format has a RM4 confirmation fee and RM20 for every five minutes of charging for the first 25 minutes, and RM20 for every five minute block thereafter, which works out to RM240 an hour (or RM244 with confirmation fee included).

It is however not known when the standardised pricing will be applied, nor has the charge point operator (CPO) and relevant payment/booking app been determined – the field for the latter in the document simply lists these as “to be confirmed.” As we understand, the BMW DCFCs are supposed to be run under the ChargEV network, but things seem to have gone quiet of late on this front.

The document adds that the recommended preferential rate for BMW customers (of approximately 20% off) is to be decided by dealers. It also recommends that all dealers follow the same rates to ensure consistency. What do you think of the charging costs of the BMW DC charging network? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.