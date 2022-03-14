In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 March 2022 11:06 am / 0 comments

Another two electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers have been added to the public DC fast charging network in Malaysia, with BMW dealership Tian Siang Premium Auto unveiling its new DC fast chargers at its Butterworth and Ipoh showrooms over the weekend.

The company said the units installed at Tian Siang Premium Auto Butterworth and Tian Siang Premium Auto Ipoh were part of the charging infrastructure expansion strategy made in line with the country’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of electrified mobility.

The chargers installed at both locations are 120 kW units with dual DC outlets (CCS2), and are available for public use, not just for BMW EV owners. Like the other locations in the BMW DC fast charging network, the units will eventually be run under the ChargEV network.

“As an authorised BMW i dealer in the northern region of Malaysia, we are thrilled to provide even more accessibility to not only our customers, but the growing community of EV owners in Penang and Perak,” said Tan Ka Kin, dealer principal of Tian Siang Premium Auto.

“ The addition of these new DC fast chargers at our own dealerships allows us to further deliver the Premium Ownership Experience to our customers here, on top of the many BMW i charging facilities we have previously made available, in partnership with BMW Group Malaysia, across the northern region,” he added.